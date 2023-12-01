Election schedule to be issued 54 days prior to polls date, says CEC

ISLAMABAD – Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja said on Friday that schedule for upcoming general elections will be issued 54 days prior to Feb 8, the date for the polls.

In an information interaction with journalists, he said the list for fresh constituencies had been released, adding that all other things related to elections will also take place on time.

Raja said the appointment of retuning officers and deputy returning officers will be made timely. When he was asked if the ECP would take ROs and DROs from judiciary or bureaucracy, the CEC replied: “No comments”.

A day earlier, the electoral watchdog published the list of Final Delimitation-2023 (Form 7).

The ECP made an announcement about the final delimitation list on its official X handle at a time when uncertainty is surrounding the next general elections in Pakistan.

The constituencies have been finalized as per the digital population census. According to the Election Commission, there will be a total of 266 general seats in the National Assembly.

In Punjab, there will be 141 seats of the National Assembly, 51 in Sindh, 45 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 16 in Balochistan, according to the Election Commission. Additionally, there will be 3 National Assembly seats in the federal capital, Islamabad.

In the provincial legislatures, Balochistan holds 51 general seats, with 11 reserved for women and three for non-Muslims, totaling 65 seats. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 115 general seats, along with 26 reserved for women and four for non-Muslims, making a total of 145 seats in the legislature.

Sindh holds 130 general seats, with 29 seats reserved for women and nine for non-Muslims, bringing the total number of seats to 168. Punjab encompasses 297 general seats, with 66 reserved for women and eight for non-Muslims. The provincial legislature's total strength reaches 371 seats.

Therefore, the collective count of general seats across the four legislatures amounts to 593, along with 132 seats reserved for women and 24 seats reserved for non-Muslims.