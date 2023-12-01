VIDEO: Water leakage inside Air India plane sparks safety concerns

NEW DELHI - A shocking video of an Air India plane mid-air has sent shockwaves through the aviation industry, sparking concerns about the safety of the flyers.
A video shared on social media on Thursday shows water dripping through the overhead cabins of an Air India plane making its way onto the seats of passengers.
The video depicts the leakage of water in large quantity though the passengers can be seen sitting calmly; the flight was headed to Amritsar from Gatwick when the incident took place.
Reacting to the bitter and sarcastic comments on the incident, the carrier also issued a statement, implying that a rare occurrence was behind the glitch.
Air India ….— JΛYΣƧΉ (@baldwhiner) November 29, 2023
fly with us – it's not a trip …
it's an immersive experience pic.twitter.com/cEVEoX0mmQ
“Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin. Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances, the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident,” the statement read.
In a similar incident, water poured into the cabin of a British Airways plane while it was on its way to Washington, D.C. back in 2022. The flight BA292 was 30,000 feet in the air when the leakage occurred though it was later confirmed that the water storage unit had developed some technical issue.
