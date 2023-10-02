SalamAir's inaugural flight from Muscat lands in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport welcomed the carrier of Oman, SalamAir's inaugural flight on Monday.
The flight landed in the historic city of Peshawar in the wee hours this morning; the flight had departed from Muscat.
Upon arrival at the airport, the inaugural flight was given the traditional water salute by the airport's fire tenders as it taxied on the taxiway B.
Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport welcomes SalamAir's inaugural flight as it arrived in the historic city of Peshawar. Airline's inaugural Muscat-Peshawar flight touched down in the wee hours this morning.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/m2mh925Um7— PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) October 2, 2023
On the occasion, high-level officials of the SalamAir Group and Menzies-Royal Airport Services (M-RAS) were also present to greet the aircraft and the crew.
As per the schedule, the carrier will operate twice-weekly flights from Muscat to Peshawar on Mondays and Thursdays.
SalamAir already operates flights to Karachi, Sialkot, and Multan and the Muscat-Peshawar route will provide convenient travel options for tourists and residents between the two countries.
As per an earlier offer announced in August, Salam Airline stated that it was starting flights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's city of Peshawar from Muscat and the return fare starts from 70 OMR (Approximately Rs 52,400).
Pakistan's Peshawar is a city steeped in history and culture and serves as a crossroads between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent; it has witnessed the rise and fall of various civilizations, leaving behind a tapestry of influences.
The city's bustling markets, ancient architecture, and diverse population reflect its rich heritage. Peshawar is known for the Khyber Pass, a historic trade route, and landmarks like the Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Despite its historical significance, the city also faces modern challenges, blending tradition with contemporary developments as it continues to evolve in the 21st century.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
