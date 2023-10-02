SalamAir's inaugural flight from Muscat lands in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport welcomed the carrier of Oman, SalamAir's inaugural flight on Monday.

The flight landed in the historic city of Peshawar in the wee hours this morning; the flight had departed from Muscat.

Upon arrival at the airport, the inaugural flight was given the traditional water salute by the airport's fire tenders as it taxied on the taxiway B.

Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport welcomes SalamAir's inaugural flight as it arrived in the historic city of Peshawar. Airline's inaugural Muscat-Peshawar flight touched down in the wee hours this morning.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/m2mh925Um7 — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) October 2, 2023

On the occasion, high-level officials of the SalamAir Group and Menzies-Royal Airport Services (M-RAS) were also present to greet the aircraft and the crew.



As per the schedule, the carrier will operate twice-weekly flights from Muscat to Peshawar on Mondays and Thursdays.

SalamAir already operates flights to Karachi, Sialkot, and Multan and the Muscat-Peshawar route will provide convenient travel options for tourists and residents between the two countries.

As per an earlier offer announced in August, Salam Airline stated that it was starting flights to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's city of Peshawar from Muscat and the return fare starts from 70 OMR (Approximately Rs 52,400).

Pakistan's Peshawar is a city steeped in history and culture and serves as a crossroads between Central Asia and the Indian subcontinent; it has witnessed the rise and fall of various civilizations, leaving behind a tapestry of influences.

The city's bustling markets, ancient architecture, and diverse population reflect its rich heritage. Peshawar is known for the Khyber Pass, a historic trade route, and landmarks like the Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Despite its historical significance, the city also faces modern challenges, blending tradition with contemporary developments as it continues to evolve in the 21st century.