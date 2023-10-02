Pakistan’s seismic centre reacts to earthquake prediction by Dutch scientist

KARACHI – National Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring Center Director Amir Haider Leghari said it was not possible to predict time and location of an earthquake.

His reaction comes after a Dutch scientists, who works for Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organisation, made headlines for predicting a major earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 hours.

He has a record of predicting earthquakes, notably foretelling a massive quake in Turkey earlier this year in which over 47,000 people lost their lives.

In its recent prediction, the scientist reports massive surge of electric activity along Chaman fault lines, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake in next 48 hours.

The SSGEOS report claimed fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near the sea level have been recorded, and region neighboring Pakistan, and Afghanistan could experience strong tremors in the next few days.

It further said that these areas defined are only approximations and there is currently no reliable way to determine the exact locations.

Leghari said the boundary lines of two major tectonic plates pass through Pakistan and these boundaries are extended to northern region of the South Asian country. He said the earthquake occur at any sport of the boundaries.

He said the fault system witnessed major earthquake in May 1935 when thousands of people were killed. Normally, there is possible of earthquake on the boundary lines after a gap of 100 years.