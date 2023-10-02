Search

Pakistan

Pakistan’s seismic centre reacts to earthquake prediction by Dutch scientist

07:00 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
Pakistan’s seismic centre reacts to earthquake prediction by Dutch scientist
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – National Seismic and Tsunami Monitoring Center Director Amir Haider Leghari said it was not possible to predict time and location of an earthquake. 

His reaction comes after a Dutch scientists, who works for Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands-based organisation, made headlines for predicting a major earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 hours.

He has a record of predicting earthquakes, notably foretelling a massive quake in Turkey earlier this year in which over 47,000 people lost their lives.

In its recent prediction, the scientist reports massive surge of electric activity along Chaman fault lines, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake in next 48 hours.

The SSGEOS report claimed fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near the sea level have been recorded, and region neighboring Pakistan, and Afghanistan could experience strong tremors in the next few days.

It further said that these areas defined are only approximations and there is currently no reliable way to determine the exact locations.

Leghari said the boundary lines of two major tectonic plates pass through Pakistan and these boundaries are extended to northern region of the South Asian country. He said the earthquake occur at any sport of the boundaries. 

He said the fault system witnessed major earthquake in May 1935 when thousands of people were killed. Normally, there is possible of earthquake on the boundary lines after a gap of 100 years. 

Dutch scientist predicts strong earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 hours

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:33 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Security personnel involved in smuggling to face court martial, jail ...

02:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in October 2023 in Pakistan

10:49 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Dutch scientist predicts strong earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 ...

09:42 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan

03:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Multi-national special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ ...

12:19 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

Advertisement

Latest

07:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international destinations: Here's how to avail ...

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 36.74 37.09
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: