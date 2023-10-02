Dutch scientist predicts strong earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 hours

Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), a Netherlands based organisation, made headlines for predicting a major earthquake in Pakistan within next 48 hours.

The Dutch scientist who works for SSGEOS has record of predicting earthquakes, notably foretelling a massive quake in Turkey earlier this year in which over 47,000 people lost their lives.

In its recent prediction, the scientist reports massive surge of electric activity along Chaman fault lines, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake in next 48 hours.

The report claimed fluctuations of electric charge in the atmosphere near the sea level have been recorded, and region neighboring Pakistan, and Afghanistan could experience strong tremors in the next few days.

It further said that these areas defined are only approximations and there is currently no reliable way to determine the exact locations.

For our reader's information, the South Asian nation has the largest fault line in region which is known as Chaman fault system. The belt witnessed major earthqwuakes and in May, 1935, a strong earthquake killed thousands of people.

Amid frenzy among people, Pakistan Metrological (Met) Department has not responded to the predictions and speculations about the earthquake.

In previous events, PMD dismissed such claims, saying there is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions.

Pakistan is indeed a country that is vulnerable to earthquakes due to its location in the seismically active region. The convergence of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate resulted in several significant earthquakes.