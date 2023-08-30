Rakhi Sawant faces trolling for crying while performing Umrah

Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment landscape, has garnered fame as an actress, model, and influential presence on social media. She is celebrated for her audacious demeanour and penchant for stirring up controversy.

In the preceding year, a significant event unfolded in Rakhi Sawant's life as she got married to Adil Khan Durrani. However, their union was fleeting, as Khan soon parted ways with Rakhi Sawant, leaving her in the midst of emotional turmoil.

The aftermath of their separation took a bitter turn, with Sawant publicly disclosing that Khan had betrayed her trust by engaging in infidelity and also absconded with a substantial sum of money. She further levelled allegations against him, asserting that he had profited from the sale of personal videos. In response, Adil countered these accusations by claiming that Sawant had undergone various medical procedures at his expense.

This confrontation between Rakhi and Adil has escalated into an unsightly feud. Intriguingly, despite this turmoil, the accomplished Indian actress has embarked on a deeply spiritual journey. It is noteworthy that she embraced the Islamic faith prior to her marriage to Durrani, adopting the name Fatima. In a recent display of her devotion, Sawant has shared numerous photos and videos capturing her moments at the Kaaba in Mecca.

Adding a unique layer to this narrative, a video reel featuring Rakhi has been making its rounds on TikTok. In this video, she is seen fervently expressing her emotions, directing her sentiments towards her former husband Adil Khan Durrani, holding him accountable for the pain she has endured and the upheaval he has caused in her life. Against the backdrop of Mecca, she fervently prays for justice and solace.

Renowned Pakistani presenter and influential figure on social media, Mathira, has expressed her perspective, suggesting that Rakhi Sawant's actions are akin to a theatrical performance.

