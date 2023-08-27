Search

'She is so lucky': Kiran Ashfaque praises Rakhi Sawant on her Umrah trip

Noor Fatima 11:51 PM | 27 Aug, 2023
Millions of people may be the criticising controversy queen Rakhi Sawant, but Kiran Ashfaque isn't one of them!

Sawant, the Indian dancer-turned-actress who recently converted to Islam, changed her name to Fatima Mahim and married her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. Despite trolls and critics' comments on Sawant's religious venture, the actress is performing her duties like a devoted Muslim.

To support Sawant's recent embracing of Islam and her passion to perform religious rituals, Pakistani celebrity and former wife of actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque came forward to condemn trolls and remind everyone that only Allah knows the best.

With Sawant finally in Saudi Arabia to perform her first Umrah, the internet is full of videos of the 1920 actress who is requesting everyone to address her by her Muslim name, Fatima.

Ashfaque jumped in to commend Sawant for showing her devotion and lambasted the critics for their mockery.

“Kahan hai gande comments karlo ab comments kapro pe chezon pe She is so lucky Masha Allah [Where are all the filthy comments? Why don't you opine on her clothes now?]” Ashfaque wrote on her Instagram story, reposting a reel of Sawant.

“Wo jaan leta hai niyaaatein bhi [He knows the intentions]” she added.

Sawant turned to Islam after she met Durrani. Sawant and Durrani met in 2022 and started dating. The couple then announced their matrimonial union earlier this year, which recently ended in divorce.

