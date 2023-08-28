PCB unveils ODI World Cup 2023 kit today

LAHORE - The World Cup 2023 kit for Pakistan's cricket squad will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore. The kit unveiling event will take place at Gaddafi Stadium at 3pm.

Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, will be the special guest at this significant occasion.

For this major occasion, PCB has created a kit that is visually stunning. For the most hyped-up kit, PCB media earlier today also posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Gear up Pakistan cricket fans!



The Pakistani squad intends to leave for Hyderabad, India, on September 28 after the Asia Cup. On September 29, a round of exhibition games will get under way. On October 6, Pakistan will play its first World Cup encounter against the Netherlands.