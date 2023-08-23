ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule released | Know all about Pakistan's fixtures

The official warm-up matches schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup hosted by India this year has been released.

The 10 countries will compete in two official 50-over games during the week before the World Cup begins on October 5. The games will take place in three different Indian cities.

The games, which will take place between Friday, September 29 and Tuesday, October 3, wil be held in Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, and it will provide teams the ideal chance to acclimatise to the conditions they would likely encounter at the World Cup.

Fixtures

September 29, 2023 (Friday)

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30, 2023 (Saturday)

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 02, 2023 (Monday)

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 03, 2023 (Tuesday)

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

All matches will start at 1400 local time.