ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule released | Know all about Pakistan's fixtures

Web Desk 08:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Source: ICC

The official warm-up matches schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup hosted by India this year has been released.

The 10 countries will compete in two official 50-over games during the week before the World Cup begins on October 5. The games will take place in three different Indian cities.

The games, which will take place between Friday, September 29 and Tuesday, October 3, wil be held in Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Thiruvananthapuram, and it will provide teams the ideal chance to acclimatise to the conditions they would likely encounter at the World Cup.

ICC reveals the dates for 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket sales

Fixtures

September 29, 2023 (Friday)  

  • Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

September 30, 2023 (Saturday) 

  • India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 02, 2023 (Monday)

  • England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

October 03, 2023 (Tuesday)

  • Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

All matches will start at 1400 local time.

ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

