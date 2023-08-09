Search

SportsTop News

ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

Web Desk 05:23 PM | 9 Aug, 2023
ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches
Source: ICC

DUBAI – The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year has been moved to a new day, while eight other matches have also had their schedules changed.

The Indian and Pakistani match had been scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15; however, it has been pushed up a day and will now take place on Saturday, October 14.

As a result, the England vs. Afghanistan game in Delhi will now take place on Sunday, October 15, rather than Saturday, October 14.

The crucial match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow has been pushed back by 24 hours and will now take place on Thursday, October 12, rather than Friday, October 13. Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has been shifted from Thursday, October 12, to now being played on Tuesday, October 10.

Similar to this, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, which was initially planned as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been pushed back and will now be played as a day-night match on Friday, October 13.

The date of England's game versus Bangladesh in Dharamsala has changed somewhat from the opening phase of the competition; the match will now begin at 10:30AM (local time) instead of 10:30PM as it was initially planned.

With the doubleheader matches between Australia and Pakistan in Pune (10:30AM) and England and Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00PM) being shifted a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November, there are three alterations near the conclusion of the league stage.

India's last league match against the Netherlands will now be played in Bengaluru on November 12 instead of November 11, and it will be a day-night match.

ICC announces revised ODI World Cup 2023 schedule 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Fawad Alam clears the air about reports of leaving cricket in Pakistan

07:19 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

PCB announces Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series, Asia Cup 2023

04:45 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Has Jalil Abbas Jilani been appointed caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan?

02:54 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Pakistan, India lock horns in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

12:08 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

It's official: Pakistan is privatizing Pakistan International Airlines

08:11 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Book your tickets for ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a step by step guide!

09:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ranveer Singh steps into 'Don 3' role, sparks 'NO SRK NO DON' trend ...

07:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

Dollar Rate Today: Pakistani rupee makes marginal gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.

During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.

The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 9, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 221,100 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: