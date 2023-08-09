ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

DUBAI – The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year has been moved to a new day, while eight other matches have also had their schedules changed.
The Indian and Pakistani match had been scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15; however, it has been pushed up a day and will now take place on Saturday, October 14.
As a result, the England vs. Afghanistan game in Delhi will now take place on Sunday, October 15, rather than Saturday, October 14.
The crucial match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow has been pushed back by 24 hours and will now take place on Thursday, October 12, rather than Friday, October 13. Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has been shifted from Thursday, October 12, to now being played on Tuesday, October 10.
Similar to this, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, which was initially planned as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been pushed back and will now be played as a day-night match on Friday, October 13.
The date of England's game versus Bangladesh in Dharamsala has changed somewhat from the opening phase of the competition; the match will now begin at 10:30AM (local time) instead of 10:30PM as it was initially planned.
With the doubleheader matches between Australia and Pakistan in Pune (10:30AM) and England and Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00PM) being shifted a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November, there are three alterations near the conclusion of the league stage.
India's last league match against the Netherlands will now be played in Bengaluru on November 12 instead of November 11, and it will be a day-night match.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
