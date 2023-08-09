ICC reschedules Pakistan vs India clash among nine ODI World Cup matches

DUBAI – The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year has been moved to a new day, while eight other matches have also had their schedules changed.

The Indian and Pakistani match had been scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15; however, it has been pushed up a day and will now take place on Saturday, October 14.

As a result, the England vs. Afghanistan game in Delhi will now take place on Sunday, October 15, rather than Saturday, October 14.

The crucial match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow has been pushed back by 24 hours and will now take place on Thursday, October 12, rather than Friday, October 13. Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has been shifted from Thursday, October 12, to now being played on Tuesday, October 10.

Similar to this, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh, which was initially planned as a day match for October 14 in Chennai, has been pushed back and will now be played as a day-night match on Friday, October 13.

The date of England's game versus Bangladesh in Dharamsala has changed somewhat from the opening phase of the competition; the match will now begin at 10:30AM (local time) instead of 10:30PM as it was initially planned.

With the doubleheader matches between Australia and Pakistan in Pune (10:30AM) and England and Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00PM) being shifted a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November, there are three alterations near the conclusion of the league stage.

India's last league match against the Netherlands will now be played in Bengaluru on November 12 instead of November 11, and it will be a day-night match.