President Zardari dismisses SC judge Mazahar Akbar Naqvi from service

05:05 PM | 20 Mar, 2024
ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday approved the dismissal of Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi from services after he was found guilty of misconduct by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard while withdrawing a previous one regarding acceptance of his resignation from the post. 

The president dismissed the top court’s judge from services on the recommendations made by the SJC earlier this month. 

On March 7, the SJC declared retired Supreme Court judge guilty of misconduct. Recommending his dismissal from service, the SJC has sent its opinion to the president of Pakistan for further action. 

The SJC had taken up nine complaints against former judge Naqvi and reviewed them under provision 6 of Article 206 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The SJC found him guilty of misconduct and reached the conclusion that he should have been removed from his job.  

Also, the SJC has made an amendment to Article 5 of the Judges Code of Conduct. The SJC said in a statement that allegations were levelled against the judges of Supreme Court and high courts and then these allegations were publicized. It said that many judges expressed concern at the allegations levelled against them.

The SJC said judges believed that it will be a violation of the Judges Code of Conduct if any judge responds to the baseless allegations against them. The SJC said it has reached a consensus that responding to baseless allegations would not be a violation of the Judges Code of Conduct. The Article 5 of the Judges Code of Conduct has been amended keeping in view judges’ concerns.

According to the SJC statement, the council deliberated upon six complaints against judges and found that no action was required against any judge on five of the six complaints.

On January 10, 2024, Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had announced his resignation amid allegations of misconduct.

In a letter addressed to then President Arif Alvi, the judge stated, “It was an honor to serve on the Lahore High Court and later the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Given the public knowledge and, to some extent, public record regarding recent circumstances, I find it untenable to continue as a Supreme Court Judge. Due process considerations also lead me to this decision.”

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct allegations

