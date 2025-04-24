5KW solar system: Updated interest-free installment plan for April 2025

In a bid to promote the adoption of solar energy, Meezan Bank has introduced an updated interest-free installment plan for the purchase of 5 kilowatt (5KW) solar systems, effective from April 2025. This initiative is designed to help households and businesses reduce their electricity costs and lessen their dependence on the national power grid.

The 5KW solar system is an ideal choice for medium-class households, as it can power essential appliances such as an inverter air conditioner, fans, lights, and a refrigerator. The total cost of installing a 5KW solar system ranges from Rs 650,000 to Rs 730,000, depending on the quality of components such as the inverter and solar panels.

Under this updated plan, Meezan Bank offers an interest-free financing option that makes it easier for users to acquire a solar system by paying a down payment and spreading the cost over a period of three years. The financing is based on the Islamic concept of Musawamah, which ensures the absence of interest charges while still offering flexible repayment terms.

To participate in the plan, applicants must make a 20% down payment. For a system priced at Rs 650,000, this amounts to Rs 130,000. Following the down payment, customers will pay a fixed monthly installment according to the schedule provided by the bank.

The updated installment plan for a 5KW solar system, costing Rs 650,000, is as follows:

May 2025 : Rs 19,184

June 2025 : Rs 19,211

July 2025 : Rs 18,859

August 2025 : Rs 18,875

September 2025 : Rs 18,707

October 2025 : Rs 18,371

November 2025 : Rs 18,371

December 2025 : Rs 18,046

January 2026 : Rs 18,036

February 2026 : Rs 17,868

March 2026 : Rs 17,277

April 2026 : Rs 17,532

May 2026 : Rs 17,234

June 2026 : Rs 17,196

July 2026 : Rs 16,909

August 2026 : Rs 16,860

September 2026 : Rs 16,692

October 2026 : Rs 16,421

November 2026 : Rs 16,356

December 2026 : Rs 16,096

January 2027 : Rs 16,020

February 2027 : Rs 15,852

March 2027 : Rs 15,457

April 2027 : Rs 15,517

May 2027 : Rs 15,284

June 2027 : Rs 15,181

July 2027 : Rs 14,959

August 2027 : Rs 14,845

September 2027 : Rs 14,677

October 2027 : Rs 14,471

November 2027 : Rs 14,341

December 2027 : Rs 14,146

January 2028 : Rs 14,005

February 2028 : Rs 13,837

March 2028 : Rs 13,648

April 2028: Rs 13,501

Meezan Bank also charges a processing fee of Rs 5,000, along with additional Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax on Services (STR) charges, which amount to Rs 1,000.

One of the key benefits of the solar system installation is the opportunity to participate in net metering. This allows users to sell excess power generated by their solar systems back to the national electricity grid, providing an additional financial incentive and contributing to a cleaner environment.