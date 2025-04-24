India suspends PSL Live streaming following Pahalgam incident

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again brought politics into the world of sports. In response to the Pahalgam incident, Indian sports streaming channel FanCode has suspended the live streaming of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India, and has also removed related videos and match highlights from its platform.

According to media reports, following India’s severe reaction to the Pahalgam incident, FanCode, which was the digital streaming partner for PSL, decided to immediately halt the broadcast of the 10th edition of the tournament. This decision has disappointed not only Pakistani cricket fans but also Indian viewers who were accustomed to watching the international cricket event.