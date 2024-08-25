New Digital E-Stamp Paper System approved by Punjab Board of Revenue

LAHORE – Punjab government is taking major steps to curb fraudulent activities, and now Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) approved digitization of E-Stamp Paper System.
This decision was made at a board meeting chaired by Senior Member Nabeel Javed.
Senior officials, including Malik Abdul Waheed, Member Colonies, and Khalid Saleem, Chief Settlement Commissioner reviewed and approved 14 items on the agenda, which included reorganizing colony branches throughout Punjab.
A committee has been formed to review the extension of lease periods for government land given to agricultural graduates, with recommendations expected within two weeks.
Punjab board also approved reforms in the tax department to enhance tax collection efficiency and improvements to BoR’s internal audit system for better transparency in managing government land, recovering dues from unauthorized occupants, and auditing various properties.
Transparency will be in centre focus in the auction and leasing of government land, with all related information made available online. Additionally, the board considered a proposal to transition to a digital and paperless registration system.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.