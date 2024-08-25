New Digital E-Stamp Paper System approved by Punjab Board of Revenue

LAHORE – Punjab government is taking major steps to curb fraudulent activities, and now Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) approved digitization of E-Stamp Paper System.

This decision was made at a board meeting chaired by Senior Member Nabeel Javed.

Senior officials, including Malik Abdul Waheed, Member Colonies, and Khalid Saleem, Chief Settlement Commissioner reviewed and approved 14 items on the agenda, which included reorganizing colony branches throughout Punjab.

A committee has been formed to review the extension of lease periods for government land given to agricultural graduates, with recommendations expected within two weeks.

Punjab board also approved reforms in the tax department to enhance tax collection efficiency and improvements to BoR’s internal audit system for better transparency in managing government land, recovering dues from unauthorized occupants, and auditing various properties.

Transparency will be in centre focus in the auction and leasing of government land, with all related information made available online. Additionally, the board considered a proposal to transition to a digital and paperless registration system.