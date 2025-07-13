Youtuber Rajab Butt Summoned By Cyber Crime Agency In Another Blasphemy Case

LAHORE – Controversial YouTuber Rajab Butt landed in another trouble as National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCA) summoned social media star over allegations of blasphemy and uploading offensive content on his social media platforms.

Reports said a legal notice was issued to Rajab Butt under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), directing him to appear before the agency tomorrow at 11:00 AM to assist in the ongoing investigation. The notice has been formally delivered to his residence, citing the need for his involvement in the inquiry process.

The investigation follows a strong public backlash on social media, after Butt allegedly used disrespectful language about revered Islamic figures in a vlog posted during the holy month of Muharram.

The content sparked outrage and prompted Darul Ifta Lahore to issue a religious decree (fatwa), urging the registration of an FIR against him and demanding government action, including the shutdown of his social media accounts and a ban on media appearances.

Legal experts affirm that failure to comply with the summons may lead to further legal consequences, as attendance under Section 160 is mandatory when called for investigative assistance.

This is not the first time Rajab Butt has faced criticism over religious sensitivities. In a previous controversy, he drew backlash for launching a perfume named “295”, perceived as a reference to Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. As NCCA continues to probe, further developments are expected in the coming days.