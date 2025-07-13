Has SBP announced new currency note designs?

A report widely circulating on social media and WhatsApp claims that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to issue newly designed currency notes in denominations of Rs10, Rs20, Rs50, Rs100, Rs500, Rs1,000, and Rs5,000 by the end of 2025.

However, a fact check confirms that this news is entirely false, and the State Bank has strongly denied all such claims.

The viral article alleged that the new notes would:

Feature advanced security elements

Be made of plastic-like polymer material

Display a markhor image on the Rs50 note

Include Allama Iqbal’s poetry engraved on the notes

Have a glowing map and Sufi dancer image under UV light on the Rs500 note

It also claimed that the designs were selected through a secret art competition held in 2024. The SBP has categorically rejected all these assertions.

An SBP spokesperson stated, “We have no plans to redesign currency notes or experiment with polymer notes in 2025. The notes currently in circulation, introduced between 2005 and 2008, remain valid and will continue to be in use.”

The central bank further clarified that there are no plans to engrave poetry by Allama Iqbal or include glowing maps on any denomination.