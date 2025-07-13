Committee formed to probe actress Humaira Asghar’s mysterious death

KARACHI – A committee has been formed to investigate the death of actress Humaira Asghar.

According to a notification issued by the police, SP Clifton Imran Jagirani will lead the investigation committee.

The committee also includes SDPO Defence, ASP, SHO Gizri, and other officials.

The team will collect evidence related to the circumstances of Humaira Asghar’s death — whether it was an accident, suicide, or murder.

As per the notification, the team will provide daily updates to the SSP South regarding the progress of the investigation.

Humaira Asghar’s body was found in an apartment in Defence Phase 6, Karachi, where she had been living for the past seven years.

Earlier, police collected data from her electronic devices of Humaira Asghar who was found dead in her flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase 6.