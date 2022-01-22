'Main Chala’ - Salman Khan shares the teaser of his latest music video
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has surprised his fans from all around the globe with his music video Main Chala and the smashing song has been finally released.
Leaving his massive fan following thrilled, the Tiger Zinda Ha star dropped the teaser of the music video earlier and needless to say, the song is a perfect balance of soft melody and exhilarating love saga.
Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg actor shared the teaser of Main Chala and penned a short note which read,
“Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of #MainChala. Teaser out now. Song releasing on 22nd January. Tune in now!.” he captioned.
Sung by Iulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa, the song is a visual and audio treat that narrates the sentiments manifesting profound love.
Moreover, Pragya Jaiswal is paired up opposite the superstar Salman Khan in the romantic ballad.
On the work front, superstar Salman Khan has many projects in the pipeline including Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the third instalment for Tiger Zinda Hai.
