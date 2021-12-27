Salman Khan updates fans on his health after being bitten by a snake

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left his massive fan following worried as the news that he was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse in Maharashtra stormed the internet.

However, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has now updated the fans about his health.

“Tiger bhi zinda hai, saanp bhi zinda hai (both Tiger and the snake are alive),” the 56-year-old said while referring to his blockbuster 2017 film.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star spoke to the media and said a snake had entered his farmhouse and he tried to rescue it but was bitten instead.

The Radhe actor also hilariously added that children at the residence were scared when the snake entered so he jumped in to help them and rescue the snake at the same time.

"A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release it, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for six hours...I am fine now," he told news agency ANI.

Moreover, Salman Khan returned to the farmhouse after receiving treatment in order to celebrate his birthday with close friends and family.

On the work front, superstar Salman Khan has many projects in the pipeline including Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, the third instalment for Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathan.