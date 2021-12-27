Asia Cup U19: Pakistan cruise to semi-final after beating UAE
DUBIA – Pakistan on Monday qualified for the semi-final after beating UAE by 21 runs in the 10th Match of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai on Monday.
Pakistan's team is still unbeaten as it has won all the three matches played so far.
Batting first, Pakistan set 219 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Qasim Akram remained the top scorer with a half-century while opening pair, Abdul Whaid and Maaz Ahmed made 28 and 15, respectively.
Wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan scored 39 runs to help Pakistan U19 set a decent target of 220 for UAE.
Pakistan make it three wins from three in the group stage and cruise to the semi finals of the tournament.— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 27, 2021
🇵🇰 - 219/8 in 50 overs
🇦🇪 - 198/9 in 50 overs#ACC #U19AsiaCup #PAKVUAE pic.twitter.com/9j471st8VK
In reply, UAE could score 198 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the fifty-overs match.
In another match of the league, India also cruised to the semi-final after defeating Afghanistan by 4 wickets.
A 65-run partnership between Rajangad Bawa and Kaushal Tambe for the 7th wicket, helped India win and qualify for the next round.
