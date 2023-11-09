PCB accepts Inzamamul Haq’s resignation

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed on Thursday that it has accepted the resignation of Inzamamul Haq as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and the junior selection committee.

The PCB’s decision came shortly after Inzamam criticised the board during an interview with a private news channel. He claimed that the PCB had not been responsive to his email and had failed to summon him for discussions.

Inzamam, a former star cricketer, had tendered his resignation as chief selector on October 30 following allegations of a “conflict of interest.” It was revealed that he was a partner in Yazoo International Ltd, a players’ management company owned by Talha Rehmani, which represents leading Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In response to the allegations, the PCB established a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the team selection process and potential conflicts of interest.

During the interview, Inzamam expressed his frustration with the PCB’s lack of response to his email, stating that his lawyer had contacted the board, offering to cooperate if necessary, but had received no response. He also revealed that he learned about the non-acceptance of his resignation from television, which he found disappointing.

Inzamam clarified that his resignation was not linked to the team’s performance in the World Cup but rather due to the fact-finding committee that was formed to investigate his situation. He emphasised that he was not evading responsibility and expressed his willingness to take responsibility if the team was not performing well.

Inzamam also criticized PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf’s handling of the central contracts issue, claiming that the PCB should have credited him for resolving the matter. He expressed his belief that the PCB should have sent a message of support to the captain and chief selector after Pakistan lost some matches in the World Cup, rather than forming a committee to investigate him.

In response to Inzamam’s remarks, the PCB stated that it has received the confirmation of Inzamam’s email and will respond accordingly. The board also clarified that Inzamam is currently suspended while investigations into conflicts of interest are ongoing.

The PCB will make a decision regarding Inzamam’s status once the investigations are complete, and he will not be allowed to resume his duties until then.

