New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 - Free Live Streaming here

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023

01:28 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
New Zealand face Sri Lanka in a ‘do-or-die’ match today in Bengaluru. A forecast for rain has added an unknown element to the clash.

New Zealand occupy the last semi-final slot available but only by virtue of having a better net run rate than Pakistan and Afghanistan, with all three teams tied on eight points after eight games.

New Zealand, finalists in 2019 world cup, won their first four matches in India before losing the next four. But they do know how to turn things around like they did in 2019 when similarly struggled to make the semis but were able to turn things around and reach the final.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamasha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan. The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

New Zealand win toss and opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

