HYDERABAD, India – New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets with 38 balls remaining in the warm-up match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan set a 346-run target for New Zealand in 50 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. Chasing the target, New Zealand made the required runs in 43.4 overs at a loss of 5 wickets.

A glorious century by Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan set a challenging target of 346 runs for New Zealand in the warm-up match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Hyderabad stadium today (Friday).

The opening pair of Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq could not take a strong start as they were dismissed for 14 and 1.

At that point, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan held the reins and displayed quality innings. The team green captain made 80 runs while Rizwan smashed 103 before being retired out.

Saud Shakeel also showed skills with bat as he made 75 off 53 balls while Agha Salman made 33 off 23 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand.

Babar Azam and company enjoyed their first practice session on Thursday after receiving a warm welcome upon their arrival in India.

The Men in Green finished at the bottom in the Asia Cup 2023, and they will undoubtedly strive for victory when they take on Kane Williamson's Kiwis.

Babar Azam and company just had a single practice session in Hyderabad prior to the warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand. The squad just got there a day earlier in India.

All of the important members of the Pakistan Cricket Team, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, and Fakhar Zaman, participated in the morning's training session.

The first warm-up game will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 1:30p.m. PST.