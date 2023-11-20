Australian star batter Travis Head’s daughter receives rape threats after World Cup shock

Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title when they outclassed India in front of their home crowd and the thrilling moment is drawing heat, showing how crazy is South Asian nation about the cricket game.

As Kangaroos spoiled the party for the World Cup 2023 hosts, the star of the night Travis Head was abused on social media.

Head achieved the milestone in the 34th over of Australia’s pursuit when he worked a length ball from Kuldeep Yadav. Head came out all guns blazing against India with quick century on Sunday, and now comes under fire.

As he remained in limelight for his exceptional performance, Travis is on the receiving end of hate and abuse from Indian extremists, who ate now giving rape threats against his 1-year-old daughter.

Absolutely vile and shocking. Indian cricket fans giving r@pe threats to the wife and daughter of Travis Head after the WC win.



His daughter is only 1 year old

As the Indian team faced a deluge of online abuse after losing the match, the comments against Travis daughter are absolutely shocking but in reality, it shows another side of Indians.

Travis Head was the star performer of the night, slamming 137 at the world’s biggest cricket arena, which was packed.

Australia comfortably beat India by six wickets in a result that brought heartbreak to the home nation, which had hoped to retake the trophy after 12 years.