Twitter explodes with memes as Australia break billion hearts in India to win World Cup 2023

Confident Australia grabbed their sixth victory in World Cup 2023, breaking billion hearts.
Aussies stunned hosts in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the historic game left thoroughly shocked, many on social media could not help but share memes about the whole incident.
Indian fans waited with bated breaths as the main event began on Sunday. Australia added another feather to their illustrious cricketing history, advancing to etch supremacy in the world of cricket.
Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne displayed A-game in the main event, stitching solid 241-run, aiding 'Men in Yellow' to memorable 6-wicket victory.
Australia faced early blows but Travis Head's guided his team's sinking ship and laid the foundation for a comfortable victory later on.
Sunday was expected to be the day of Men in Blue in front of the massive home crowd with their prime minister Narendra Modi up in the stands but visitors tied up Indian squad.
Fans and trolls took to social media to mock Indians after World Cup shock
Whole india right now😭😭#INDvsAUSfinal— Jay Shah (@shah_ka_beta) November 19, 2023
pic.twitter.com/e9LHNnh56g
Amit Shah to Jay Shah after the match.#INDvsAUSfinal | #Worldcupfinal2023 | #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/6rN80fPOIs— Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@smileagainraja) November 19, 2023
Maturity is when you realise Kettleborough is the biggest panoti for indian cricket team 🥲 his curse continues.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/vAHyQaOA6T— Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) November 19, 2023
BJP preparing J P Nadda for the speech.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/JyQZ3paPI2— Narundar (@NarundarM) November 19, 2023
Pat Cummins welcoming Steaven Smith. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/YTxc8oiM4p— Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) November 19, 2023
Pat Cummins after reading Jay Shah's Script😂💯.#INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/11s2VRfp4a— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 19, 2023
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
