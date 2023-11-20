Twitter explodes with memes as Australia break billion hearts in India to win World Cup 2023

Confident Australia grabbed their sixth victory in World Cup 2023, breaking billion hearts.

Aussies stunned hosts in Ahmedabad on Sunday as the historic game left thoroughly shocked, many on social media could not help but share memes about the whole incident.

Indian fans waited with bated breaths as the main event began on Sunday. Australia added another feather to their illustrious cricketing history, advancing to etch supremacy in the world of cricket.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne displayed A-game in the main event, stitching solid 241-run, aiding 'Men in Yellow' to memorable 6-wicket victory.

Australia faced early blows but Travis Head's guided his team's sinking ship and laid the foundation for a comfortable victory later on.

Sunday was expected to be the day of Men in Blue in front of the massive home crowd with their prime minister Narendra Modi up in the stands but visitors tied up Indian squad.

Fans and trolls took to social media to mock Indians after World Cup shock

Maturity is when you realise Kettleborough is the biggest panoti for indian cricket team 🥲 his curse continues.#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/vAHyQaOA6T — Ambani jiii (@ambani_jiii) November 19, 2023