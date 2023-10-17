  

South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 - Live Streaming details here

11:32 AM | 17 Oct, 2023
South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 - Live Streaming details here

ICC World Cup 2023 continues, and fans are waiting for another clash as South Africa lock horns with underdog Netherlands today in the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Proteas are among the top-performing teams and the squad looking to advance their winning momentum while the Dutch are eager to make a mark in the leading cricket event, but they face a formidable challenge.

African side enters today's game as clear favourites, as they bagged six out of seven fixtures against the Netherlands in their previous face-offs.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are no stranger to upsets, and they are capable to bring surprise against any team.

As both sides are looking to advance their journey in the flagship cricket event, the weather could potentially disrupt the game.

The pitch at HPCA stadium allows hitters to score big numbers with the pacers and spinners getting some help. The team bowling second may have a slight advantage with the ball.

As thousands will watch the action in India, millions will watch action on live-streaming platforms.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming 

South Africa vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms  Android  iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

South Africa vs Netherlands World Cup live stream in other countries 

World Cup 2023: Confident South Africa face underdog Netherlands in Dharamsala clash today

