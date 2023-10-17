  

vivo launches V29 5G, V29e 5G in Pakistan, price and specifications

Web Desk
12:10 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
LAHORE - vivo, a renowned technology brand, has officially unveiled its V29 5G & V29e 5G smartphones in Pakistan. These smartphones carry forward the V Series' legacy of disrupting the industry with continuous innovation, coupled with modern design advancements and cutting-edge camera functionalities.

For its latest V Series smartphones, V29 5G and V29e 5G, vivo has continued its partnership with Pakistan Cricket Team Captain and world-class batsman — Babar Azam as the brand ambassador for these smartphones.

vivo V29 5G sports an integrated 120Hz 3D Curved Screen, setting a new standard for the slimmest smartphones in the industry, following the footsteps of the V27 5G. Its design reflects a remarkably sleek aesthetic that introduces significant enhancements in photography capabilities. Among its standout features are the Smart Aura Light Portrait, Supermoon Mode, and Food Mode, complemented by a 50MP AF Group Selfie feature.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo Pakistan, said, "vivo's V series has consistently charmed users with its photography, design, and performance. Grounded in our core principle of BENFEN, we push boundaries through research and innovation. The V29 5G and V29e 5G embody this commitment, marking advancements in imaging and design. With confidence, we believe both smartphones will redefine mobile photography and reinforce our industry leadership."

 The vivo V29 5G is a powerhouse of design, camera, and performance, with an array of impressive features. Employing an Innovative 3D Magnetic Particle technique for the Peak Blue variant and Fluorite AG Glass for the Nobel Black variant, the sleek aesthetic design is elevated with enamouring textures. The device's 120Hz 3D Curved Screen seamlessly melds with an Ultra Slim Aesthetic Design, ensuring an immersive and fascinating visual experience for users. Presenting itself in two striking color options, Peak Blue and Nobel Black, the V29 5G symbolizes the pinnacle of style and sophistication in the world of smartphones.

The V29 5G and V29e 5G smartphones are equipped with a remarkable 50MP HD Camera (AF) which ensures your group shots and videos are crisp and vibrant. With the added benefits of AF Group Selfie and Super Group Video capabilities, you can capture stunning group selfies and record high-quality videos with ease.

Moreover, vivo V29 5G comes equipped with a 50MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera, coupled with an 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Monochrome Camera, offering versatility in capturing scenes with precision and depth.

One notable feature in both smartphones, V29 5G and V29e 5G, is the Smart Aura Light Portrait, acting as your personal lighting designer. In low-light environments, it intelligently adjusts the colour temperature, illuminating your face beautifully and transforming unevenly lit photos into radiant portraits. It even harmonizes the subject's face colour temperature with the ambient light, seamlessly blending portraits with their surroundings.

Furthermore, the V29 5G introduces captivating camera modes like, Supermoon Mode, and Food Mode, enhancing your photography experience by allowing you to capture stunning celestial scenes, mesmerizing lunar shots, and mouthwatering food photography with ease and brilliance.

 Powering the vivo V29 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 778G processor, ensuring seamless performance for both work and play. The device is equipped with an 80W FlashCharge that swiftly revitalizes its substantial 4600mAh Battery. The inclusion of Super Charge Pump technology enhances charging efficiency, reducing downtime. This amalgamation of cutting-edge hardware ensures the V29 5G stays ahead, offering a powerful and efficient smartphone experience.

The all-new vivo V29 5G and V29e 5G seamlessly combine beauty and innovation, showcasing both aesthetic elegance and cutting-edge features. With a stunning array of colours and an ultra-slim profile, these phones are visual delight that captivates at first glance.

Price & Availability

The latest vivo V29 5G will be available for pre-booking in Pakistan from 18 October 2023 at PKR 159,999 only. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market. The official sale of the V29 5G will commence on October 24, 2023.

Warranty & Offer

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V29 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V29 5G is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet/month for 6 months). 

