Pakistani cricket commentator Zainab Abbas "humbled" to grace ICC World Cup 2023

In an effort to soften the strained relationship between Pakistan and India, Zainab Abbas will be present at the ICC World Cup 2023.

The acclaimed Pakistani presenter shared the exciting news with her fans on platform X and revealed how she is “humbled” to join the star-studded line-up of commentators and presenters for the ICC World Cup 2023.

The highly-anticipated competition is set to begin in India on October 5.

Taking to platform X, Abbas announced that she will be attending the World Cup 2023 as a presenter, and also shared how India's diversity and beauty piqued her interests about “what lies on the other side.”

"There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side,” Abbas shared, adding that she finds “more cultural similarities than differences,” and explained the paradox of the countries — and cricket teams — being “rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field.”

Abbas also pointed out India and Pakistan have “the same language & love for art.”

Speaking of India, Abbas said that it is “a country with a billion people,” and that she's going there “to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business.”

“Humbled to be presenting in India at the Cricket WC2023 for the ICC again, a journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now.”

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the commentary panel for the World Cup 2023 including Pakistan's Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis.

“ICC.tv's coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage,” the ICC stated in a press release.

“They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

"More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

“They will be joined in on the fun by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold,” the statement further added.

"The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward."

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

Professionally, Abbas is a renowned face in the cricket commentary scene. In 2019, Abbas was awarded the Sports TV Host of the Year award at the first Pakistan Sports Awards. In July 2020, she was included in the 100 most influential list of people in Asia/UK/EU by the New York Press Agency.