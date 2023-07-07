Bas de Leede guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification

In a crucial match during the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, the Netherlands emerged victorious over Scotland by securing a four-wicket win at the Queens Sports Club. This win guarantees the Netherlands a spot in the upcoming Cricket World Cup scheduled to begin on October 5 in India.

Scotland batted first and managed to score 277-9 in their allotted 50 overs. Brandon McMullen played a remarkable innings, scoring a century, while Richie Berrington, the team’s captain, contributed 64 runs, making him the second-highest scorer of the match. Bas de Leede from the Netherlands displayed an impressive performance, taking five wickets.

To secure their place in the World Cup, the Dutch team needed to achieve the target within 44 overs. However, they successfully chased it down in the 42nd over, courtesy of an exceptional century by Bas de Leede, who had already showcased his bowling skills by taking five wickets earlier in the match. De Leede’s outstanding performance earned him the well-deserved Player of the Match award.

90 (82) ???? 123 (92) Bas de Leede went berserk in the last 10 balls he faced to seal Netherlands' #CWC23 qualification ????#SCOvNED pic.twitter.com/gJMrkhm3aU — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2023

As a result of their victory, both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup and will compete in India in October. The Netherlands’ win also eliminated West Indies from the competition, marking the first time in history that they have failed to qualify for the World Cup.

It is worth noting that the ICC Cricket World Cup will feature 10 teams competing across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with each team playing against all the others, resulting in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the semifinals, which are scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. Both the semifinals and the final will have reserve days to accommodate any unforeseen circumstances. The tournament will commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and conclude with the final at the same venue.