Search

Sports

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

04:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
Source: Twitter

DUBAI – Bangladesh have suffered a major blow ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with skipper Tamim Iqbal announcing retirement from international cricket.

Iqbal has dropped curtains on a 16-year-old international career to an end, just three months before the mega event.

He announced his international retirement with immediate effect in a press conference in Chattogram, a day after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series.

An emotional Iqbal, addressing the media stated, "This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment."

Thanking the teammates and the coaching staff, Iqbal added, "I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me."

He also thanked the fans, saying, "I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers."

The Bangladesh star made his international debut in 2007 and has represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The prolific left-handed opener has over 15,000 runs in international cricket, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries.

Iqbal had already retired from T20I cricket last year and played his last Test against Ireland in April. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are yet to name a successor for Tamim in the 50-over format.

Pakistani player Rizwan makes heroic entry in helicopter for Bangladesh Premier League match

Sports

Ramiz Raja announces return to commentary box ahead of PAK-SL Test series

02:41 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

CWC23 Quallifier: Scotland knock Zimbabwe out to raise World Cup hopes

10:46 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Babar Azam remains No. 1 ODI batter, drops one spot in latest Test rankings

06:08 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

PCF Secretary Moazzam Khan honours heroes of Special Olympics World Games

08:21 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Babar Azam refuses to wear jersey with betting firm’s logo in LPL 2023

02:11 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

When will ACC release Asia Cup 2023 schedule?

11:43 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement ahead of ODI ...

04:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: