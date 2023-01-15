Pakistani player Rizwan makes heroic entry in helicopter for Bangladesh Premier League match

Search

10:18 AM | 15 Jan, 2023
Source: social media

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s flamboyant batter Mohammad Rizwan reached Chittagong stadium via helicopter, just an hour before the Bangladesh Premier League match.

Reports in Bangladeshi media suggest that BPL franchise Comilla Victorians arranged a chopper for a Pakistani wicketkeeper to ensure his availability for the crucial game of the country’s flagship cricket tournament.

The chopper arranged by Comilla Victorians transported the 30-year-old from Dhaka airport to the stadium in Chittagong. Rizwan was rushed to the stadium as he remained in his home country for playing the ODI series against New Zealand.

It was reported that Rizwan landed in Bangladesh’s capital at 10:20 am and then traveled in a helicopter to the Women’s Sports Complex ground beside the Zahur Ahmed Chowhdury Stadium in the southeastern city of Bangladesh.

He managed to get into playing XI, and his franchise Comilla Victorians were set a target of 178; Rizwan was dismissed after scoring mere 18 runs. Victorians fell short of the target by 12 runs after scoring 165-7 in 20 overs, per reports.

The franchise also includes some other Pakistani players including Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Hasan Ali. Shaheen Shah Afridi has however withdrawn from the Bangladesh Premier League to complete his rehabilitation before the upcoming edition of PSL.

