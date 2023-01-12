PAKISTANI ACTIVEWEAR BRAND GYM ARMOUR GOES GLOBAL

When it comes to putting together a vogue look, activewear is no exception. And with the activewear industry thriving in Pakistan, making niche sports products into fashion statements, Gym Armour has been reigning the local market with high quality products that are tailored to give performance, are inclusive, sustainable and the most innovative brand when it comes to seamlessness, flexibility and ultra-comfort. And since the market for activewear has globally increased, especially within the younger age group in order to purse a healthy lifestyle, so Gym Armour has decided to go beyond national grounds, and dive right into the international market.
Gym Armour has had a commendable journey thus far, after establishing their name in the market and partnering with players with the Pakistani Cricket team such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain and Hassan Ali and a favourite of numerous lit celebrities like Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Syra Yousaf, Aiza Khan, and some fitness influencers. So, Gym Armour has always remained on the top when it comes to the psychology of activewear shoppers and keeping up with the global shift with sports fashion. No just this Gym Armour is now the official athleisure partner of Team Zalmi. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise when Gym Armour announced that they’d go global with their vision of comfortable, trendy and chic activewear in colorful palettes to cater everyone. From leggings, tank tops, sports bras and other variety in activewear staples, Gym Armour gets a big hi-five from us because all their products are made of high-performance, thoughtful design aspects like light compression and innovative fabric that help you ace your workout goals.
Gym Armour is one of Pakistan’s exclusive and high-performing activewear brands that have the vigor and credibility to compete with international sports and atheleisure brands. They pride on the fact that they are accessible and produce high quality and durable collections for men and women. While, women prefer style and comfort, men look for durability, and Gym Armour manages to encompass the whole aesthetic, functionality and feeling of sports fashion on a whole new level for those who are willing to run the extra mile!
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
