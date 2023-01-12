Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia allows citizenship to children of women married to foreigner

Web Desk 07:20 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Saudi Arabia allows citizenship to children of women married to foreigner
Source: https://lifeofarabs.com/2022/02/14/how-to-get-saudi-nationality-or-citizenship/

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has amended its citizenship law under which children of Saudi women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship after the age of 18.

The article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System has been amended in fresh initiative. Meanwhile, the authority to grant citizenship has been given to the prime minister. Earlier, the Interior minister was the deciding authority but the phrase has been replaced with “by an order of the Prime Minister based on Minister of Interior proposal” in fresh regulation.

Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System stipulates that Saudi citizenship may be granted to a person born in the Kingdom of a foreign father and a Saudi mother, if conditions are met.

The conditions in this regard include that he has the status of permanent residence in the Kingdom when he comes of legal age, and he is of good conduct and sound character and has not been convicted of a crime or with imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for an indecent act and fluent in the Arabic language, Saudi Gazette reported.

Immigration

Travelling outside Saudi Arabia? Here's all you need to know about exit/re-entry visa

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia restores Hajj pilgrim numbers to pre Covid level

12:01 AM | 10 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia arrests over 8000 violators of residency laws

06:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia clarifies liquor sale limitation at duty free shops

08:26 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia set to offer registration for online Umrah visas

11:30 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Tourists can now live in rented Saudi homes for unique cultural experience

11:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: