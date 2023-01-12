Saudi Arabia allows citizenship to children of women married to foreigner

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has amended its citizenship law under which children of Saudi women who are married to expats can now apply for citizenship after the age of 18.

The article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System has been amended in fresh initiative. Meanwhile, the authority to grant citizenship has been given to the prime minister. Earlier, the Interior minister was the deciding authority but the phrase has been replaced with “by an order of the Prime Minister based on Minister of Interior proposal” in fresh regulation.

Article 8 of the Saudi Arabian Nationality System stipulates that Saudi citizenship may be granted to a person born in the Kingdom of a foreign father and a Saudi mother, if conditions are met.

The conditions in this regard include that he has the status of permanent residence in the Kingdom when he comes of legal age, and he is of good conduct and sound character and has not been convicted of a crime or with imprisonment for a period exceeding six months for an indecent act and fluent in the Arabic language, Saudi Gazette reported.