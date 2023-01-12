Search

Immigration

Dubai offers video conferencing service for visa applications

Web Desk 07:46 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Dubai offers video conferencing service for visa applications
Source: goindigo.in

DUBAI - In a bid to facilitate visa applicants, video conferencing service has been provided to residents in Dubai for enquiring about missing documents and completing visa applications.  

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has stated that the pilot phase of the project has been launched 

Lieutenant-General Mohammed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, expressed that residents will be able to enquire about the status of their applications and to complete all paperwork and information needed through video conferencing, removing the need for physical visit.

Lt-Gen Al Marri elaborated that people would be able to avail the service after having first applied for the visa. He clarified that the service cannot be used for enquiries, which need to be made through call centres.

A media report said the video conference service is in the case of any delay in the service or to submit missing documents.

The service started this Wednesday but at the moment, confusion prevails over the category of visas for which the service has been provided. The video conferencing will eventually be offered for 24-hours to ensure that the physical visits to service centres are reduced.

GDRFA also highlighted the progress made in the context of customer services last year, including merging five services into one, studying 60 customer experiences, and conducting periodic customer satisfaction surveys. 

The authority also announced that it has issued 80,000 Golden visas to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, which was an increase of 69 per cent over the previous year.

Immigration

US expands interview waiver eligibility for visa holders in Pakistan

11:58 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Travelling outside Saudi Arabia? Here's all you need to know about exit/re-entry visa

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues 69 percent more permits in 2022

07:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Applying for UK Visa? Here's a list of required documents for your visa application

06:39 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Cricketers Dwayne Bravo, Keiron Pollard receive UAE Golden Visa

06:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Confused over selection of digital nomad visa? This calculator picks the best country for you

07:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: