Search

Lifestyle

Adnan Siddiqui hits back at moral policing troll

Web Desk 08:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Adnan Siddiqui hits back at moral policing troll
Source: Adnan Siddiqui (Instagram)

Stars receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially celebrities who face major backlash due to their vocal opinions and musical videos. This time around, superstar Adnan Siddiqui is at the receiving end of moral policing.

However, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor made sure to give a befitting reply to the hater who left a prodding remark on his flute-playing video.

'A transcendent experience playing it on flute. İstanbul İstanbul Olalı by Turkish musician Hüsnü Şenlendirici originally composed on clarinet. Music, truly, cuts across the confines of language, nationalities, race, borders.' he wrote while sharing a video of himself playing the flute.

A troll commented on his video while playing the flute.'The mean comment read, 'Kbhe namaaz prhtay m bhee koi video send kardijia ga'. Here is how Siddiqui reacted to the comment: 

Jumping to the Yeh Dil Mera actor's defense, the netizens had quite a lot to say about the fans/trolls who whine and nag about celebrities' personal life. Here are some of the comments.

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Yeh Dil Mera.

Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'

Lifestyle

‘Yet to Come’ – BTS’ concert film hits Pakistani cinemas next month

07:51 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Adnan Sami shares his inspiring weight loss journey

03:08 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

First video of Aqsa Shahid Afridi's wedding hits social media

06:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui reflects on life in a 2022 resolution video

08:22 AM | 30 Dec, 2022

Celebs back Shahid Afridi as chief selector of Pakistan cricket

09:24 PM | 27 Dec, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui and Momin Saqib pay tribute to Messi in style

05:34 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: