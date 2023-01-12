Adnan Siddiqui hits back at moral policing troll

Stars receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially celebrities who face major backlash due to their vocal opinions and musical videos. This time around, superstar Adnan Siddiqui is at the receiving end of moral policing.

However, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor made sure to give a befitting reply to the hater who left a prodding remark on his flute-playing video.

'A transcendent experience playing it on flute. İstanbul İstanbul Olalı by Turkish musician Hüsnü Şenlendirici originally composed on clarinet. Music, truly, cuts across the confines of language, nationalities, race, borders.' he wrote while sharing a video of himself playing the flute.

A troll commented on his video while playing the flute.'The mean comment read, 'Kbhe namaaz prhtay m bhee koi video send kardijia ga'. Here is how Siddiqui reacted to the comment:

Jumping to the Yeh Dil Mera actor's defense, the netizens had quite a lot to say about the fans/trolls who whine and nag about celebrities' personal life. Here are some of the comments.

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Yeh Dil Mera.