Adnan Siddiqui hits back at moral policing troll

Stars receive criticism for their lifestyle choices, especially celebrities who face major backlash due to their vocal opinions and musical videos. This time around, superstar Adnan Siddiqui is at the receiving end of moral policing.
However, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor made sure to give a befitting reply to the hater who left a prodding remark on his flute-playing video.
'A transcendent experience playing it on flute. İstanbul İstanbul Olalı by Turkish musician Hüsnü Şenlendirici originally composed on clarinet. Music, truly, cuts across the confines of language, nationalities, race, borders.' he wrote while sharing a video of himself playing the flute.
A troll commented on his video while playing the flute.'The mean comment read, 'Kbhe namaaz prhtay m bhee koi video send kardijia ga'. Here is how Siddiqui reacted to the comment:
Jumping to the Yeh Dil Mera actor's defense, the netizens had quite a lot to say about the fans/trolls who whine and nag about celebrities' personal life. Here are some of the comments.
On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Ghughi, Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Yeh Dil Mera.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
