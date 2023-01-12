Search

Immigration

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

Web Desk 08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds
Source: kimkim.com

BANGKOK - Famed tourist hub Thailand plans to start charging a tourist fee from June this year, it has emerged.

Thailand's tourism minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has said that the funds raised through tourists will go towards helping visitors who meet accidents and for developing tourist destinations.

At present, the authorities are planning to charge 300 baht (£7.39) from the tourists starting from June but the final decision in this regard rests with cabinet. The fee will be a one-off collected from air travellers after they arrive in the country.

“Fee collection for tourists arriving by land requires further study, such as determining if the fee amount should be less than 300 baht because the average length of stay for these visitors is only one to two nights,” Mr Phiphat had confirmed last year.

The minister has now confirmed that fees won’t be collected from foreigners with work permits and border passes. The proposal to tax tourists was first pitched last year, but it was withdrawn by Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Thailand welcomed 11.8 million tourists in 2022 but for 2023, it is slated to go to around 25 million.

Currently, many countries charge tourists including Barcelona and Venice. Globally, Bhutan’s tourist tax is the highest. The tax was increased by 300 per cent when the country reopened its borders in September 2022 and now stands at around $200 (£167).

Immigration

Dubai airport featured amongst 5 of 10 busiest global routes

08:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Thailand drops Covid vaccination requirement for tourists in surprise move

06:56 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Tourists head to China as borders reopened after three years

06:20 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Thailand-goers asked to have atleast two Covid vaccine shots

11:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Etihad Airways to operate flights to Thailand twice a day

09:21 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Tourists can now live in rented Saudi homes for unique cultural experience

11:10 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: