Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Reham Khan and Bilal Mirza share how they met for the first time

'Haters will say it's a made up story'

Noor Fatima 08:56 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Reham Khan and Bilal Mirza share how they met for the first time
Source: Reham Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani journalist and television broadcaster Reham Khan has been the center of attention since she tied the knot for the third time with comedian turned social media influencer, Mirza Bilal.

The match 'made in heaven' has now revealed their "aww-dorable" first meeting and the internet is in love.

Always been in the public eye, Khan's outspoken and straightforward personality has helped her become one of the best news anchors in Pakistan. Although she has had faced scrutiny for her problematic statements and biased opinions, the 49-year-old anchor decided to settle down and enjoy her granduer along with her husband. Khan, mainly due to the nature of her profession, has been quite active on social media, and answered some of the questions asked by the curious audience. The couple sat down to recount how they first met — a situation that sounds straight out of a film.

Bilal revealed that they both met at a train station where Khan was waiting while carrying an expensive handbag worth a whopping 1 million. Khan was attacked by some people who tried to snatch her bag but her 'knight in a shining armor' came through and fought off the robbers. "The rest is history," giggled the couple before moving towards other questions.

Khan captioned the post, "Haters will say it's a made up story."

Reham first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The couple divorced in 2005. The journalist later married cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan in 2014 and the two announced divorce almost a year later.

For those wondering, Mirza Bilal is a 36-year-old television presenter, satirist, and model based in Seattle and New York City. Bilal is a self-proclaimed real-life version of fictional character supermodel, Derek Zoolander, played by Hollywood actor Ben Stiller. Bilal appeared on 4 Man Show, and Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar.

Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Nasir Khan Jan's new video with wife breaks the internet

06:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Meesha Shafi shares first look of her film 'Mustache'

06:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed set couple goals with latest clicks

05:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Teaser of ‘Yunhi’ featuring Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf is out now

03:30 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Rakhi Sawant marries her Muslim boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony

07:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Sonya Hussayn shares with fans how much money she received for her first project

12:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa enthrall fans with latest BTS video

10:18 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: