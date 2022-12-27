Search

Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral

Web Desk 11:28 AM | 27 Dec, 2022
Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral
Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan, tied the knot for the third time, and her recent wedding with US-based corporate professional and former model Mirza Bilal remained the talk of the town.

As BBC’s former presenter shared adorable clicks with her better half, a dance video from their wedding has been making rounds on the internet.

In the viral clip, Reham’s daughter from her previous marriage, Anaya Khan, can be seen hitting the dance floor with groovy moves while the mother also cheered the performance.

In another video, Reham’s son Sahir Rehman can be heard singing Atif Aslam’s Aadat song to his mother. Anaya and other members sync to the famous song amid celebrations.

On December 23, Reham announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in Seattle, US. She also shared pictures with her new husband, enjoying US winters.

The former BBC weather presenter was previously married to Imran Khan but divorced ten months later.

