Reham Khan’s children dance their heart out at mother’s wedding, videos go viral

Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan, tied the knot for the third time, and her recent wedding with US-based corporate professional and former model Mirza Bilal remained the talk of the town.
As BBC’s former presenter shared adorable clicks with her better half, a dance video from their wedding has been making rounds on the internet.
In the viral clip, Reham’s daughter from her previous marriage, Anaya Khan, can be seen hitting the dance floor with groovy moves while the mother also cheered the performance.
Reham Khan's youngest daughter Anaya Khan at her mother's wedding
ریحام خان تیسری شادی پر خوشی سے نحال بیٹی انایاخان نے رقص کر کہ خوشی منائی بیٹے نے گٹار بجا کر عاطف اسلم کاگانا گایا
In another video, Reham’s son Sahir Rehman can be heard singing Atif Aslam’s Aadat song to his mother. Anaya and other members sync to the famous song amid celebrations.
Reham Khan's musician son Sahir Khan singing at the wedding of his mother to actor and satirist Mirza Bilal in Seattle
On December 23, Reham announced her third marriage with Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in Seattle, US. She also shared pictures with her new husband, enjoying US winters.
The former BBC weather presenter was previously married to Imran Khan but divorced ten months later.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 27, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.9
|235.15
|Euro
|EUR
|260
|262.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296
|299
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.2
|69.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.2
|65.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152.5
|153.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|599.97
|604.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|165.95
|167.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.29
|2.34
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|245.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 178,850 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 178,850
|PKR 2,050
