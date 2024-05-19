Hamza Malik and Annural Khalid's Sohneya 2.0 wins hearts

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Hamza Malik and Annural Khalid have dropped their latest track, 'Soneya 2.0,' promising an exhilarating fusion of rhythm and melody.

The song has been making waves, captivating listeners with its soulful vocals.

Hamza Malik took to his Instagram to share the song with his followers, spreading the joy of the melodious creation.

The collaboration between Hamza Malik and Annural Khalid has proven to be a winning formula, with 'Soneya 2.0' showcasing their musical prowess and creative synergy. From the upbeat rhythm to the heartfelt lyrics, every aspect of the song resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Initially accumulating unprecedented success with O Jaana, Malik made waves in the music industry. The single brought together the Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and prompted singer-actor Farhan Saeed’s directorial debut. Produced by Sahir Ali Bagga, the official music video for O Jaana featured actress Iqra Aziz.

The song, which brought together Malik’s soulful voice and his undeniable on screen charm, allowed the audience to witness an icon paving his way to success.

Malik’s vocal prowess and his deft use of instruments allow music lovers to succinctly inculcate the truest essence of love, heartbreak, and hope. With a plethora of music tracks including Kasam Ki Kasam, Zaroori Tha, Mai Yahan Tu Wahan, Tera Yaar Hon Mein, Tu Sab Janda Aye, Tum Jo Aye, Ghazab ka Hai Din, Dil ka Dariya, Tere Bin Sanu Sohneya, Har Roz, Samjhawan, Darkhaast, Aye Khuda, Tu Jhoom, Dhoolna, Ghazab Ka Hai Din, Mehermaa, Sajnaa, Soneya, Meetha Meetha, and Tum Jo Aye, under his belt, Malik’s charismatic presence in the music fraternity is a benchmark of local talent that makes Pakistani industry unparalleled in its lane.

As fans continue to vibe to the beat of 'Soneya 2.0,' the track is quickly gaining traction on music streaming platforms and social media. With its universal appeal and undeniable charm, it's no surprise that 'Soneya 2.0' is already a favorite among music lovers everywhere.

Here's the full song: