Pakistan

Intermediate exams postponed across Sindh amid heat wave

07:23 PM | 19 May, 2024
Sindh intermediate exams

As the scorching heat wave tightens its grip across Sindh, the provincial government has taken a crucial decision to postpone intermediate exams slated to begin on May 22. The announcement, made on Sunday, was in response to the prevailing intense weather conditions that have engulfed the region.

The Minister of Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ali Malkani, recommended the deferment of exams, a proposal swiftly approved by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Consequently, the exams will now commence on May 27 instead of the previously scheduled date.

A notification issued by the Universities and Boards Department formalized this adjustment, aiming to alleviate the discomfort caused by the soaring temperatures. The Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert, signaling extreme weather conditions in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, further emphasizing the necessity of this decision.

The postponement reflects a proactive measure to safeguard the well-being of students amidst the challenging climatic circumstances. With widespread health concerns arising from the heat wave, rescheduling the exams serves as a timely intervention to ensure the safety and health of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Karachi, the provincial capital, continues to grapple with the oppressive heat, with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days. Weather experts have cautioned the public about the persisting heat spell, forecasting temperatures between 38 to 40°C, exacerbated by high humidity levels.

As the heatwave persists, Karachiites brace themselves for prolonged discomfort, with minimal chances of relief in the form of rainfall predicted in the near future. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also issued warnings, highlighting the likelihood of three heatwaves across various cities in Pakistan in the upcoming weeks.

