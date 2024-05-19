'Mere Humsafar' to be released as a feature film

ARY Digital's popular drama serial "Mere Humsafar" is making its leap to the silver screen with a feature film adaptation. Originally aired in December 2021, "Humsafar" enjoyed widespread success, capturing the hearts of audiences across Pakistan, India, and other South Asian countries.

Penned by Saira Raza and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama series received acclaim for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, the film promises to bring the essence of "Mere Humsafar" to a new cinematic experience.

Fans can now catch a glimpse of what's in store with the release of the film's trailer. Featuring pivotal moments from the original series, the trailer offers a tantalizing preview of the upcoming feature film.

Scheduled for release on Sunday at 7:00 pm, the trailer premiere will be hosted on ARY Films' official YouTube channel. Excitement is building among viewers as they eagerly anticipate the cinematic adaptation of their beloved drama.

While anticipation for the film runs high, some fans are also expressing their hopes for a second season of "Mere Humsafar," underscoring the enduring popularity and impact of the series on its audience.