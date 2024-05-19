'Mere Humsafar' to be released as a feature film

ARY Digital's popular drama serial "Mere Humsafar" is making its leap to the silver screen with a feature film adaptation. Originally aired in December 2021, "Humsafar" enjoyed widespread success, capturing the hearts of audiences across Pakistan, India, and other South Asian countries.
Penned by Saira Raza and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama series received acclaim for its compelling storyline and stellar performances. Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, the film promises to bring the essence of "Mere Humsafar" to a new cinematic experience.
Fans can now catch a glimpse of what's in store with the release of the film's trailer. Featuring pivotal moments from the original series, the trailer offers a tantalizing preview of the upcoming feature film.
Scheduled for release on Sunday at 7:00 pm, the trailer premiere will be hosted on ARY Films' official YouTube channel. Excitement is building among viewers as they eagerly anticipate the cinematic adaptation of their beloved drama.
While anticipation for the film runs high, some fans are also expressing their hopes for a second season of "Mere Humsafar," underscoring the enduring popularity and impact of the series on its audience.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
