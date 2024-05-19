Search

Suffering from chronic disease? Read these guidelines for performing Hajj 2024

Web Desk
08:41 PM | 19 May, 2024
Suffering from chronic disease? Read these guidelines for performing Hajj 2024

RIYADH - Pilgrims heading to the holy land for this year's Hajj have been advised to bring their medical documents while traveling to Saudi Arabia.

In this regard, the Saudi authorities have urged Hajj pilgrims suffering from chronic diseases to carry medical documents so that they can access medical treatment.

“If you are suffering from an illness that needs special medical treatment, and use specific medicines and compound medical equipment, don’t forget to bring in your medical documents in order to get care and facilitate your journey on arrival and departure,” the ministry said in an X post, addressing those pilgrims.

It bears mentioning that the authorities have also advised overseas pilgrims to get the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine administered before their arrival, and also get it verified by a certificate from their respective home countries.

It has been said that the pilgrims must have been vaccinated against polio, COVID-19, and seasonal flu as part of efforts to protect pilgrims’ health and safety during the annual congregation.
 
As far as domestic pilgrims are concerned, they must complete Hajj-related vaccinations including inoculations against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and meningitis ahead of the pilgrimage rites.

The Ministry of Hajj, Saudi Arabia has highlighted that the vaccinations are available at the primary healthcare centers, calling for mandatory registration in the Health Ministry’s Sehaty app before the pilgrims’ arrival in the Saudi holy city of Mecca.

The Hajj season has already started as early groups of pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from several countries including Pakistan.  

The government of Saudi Arabia has finalized the arrangements for the annual Hajj season which would see around 2 million Muslims arriving in the kingdom for Hajj.

