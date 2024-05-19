PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after President Raisi's plane crash

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday evening he is "waiting with great anxiety for good news" from Iran.

Reacting to the news that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter has crashed into the mountains, Shehbaz wrote in a post on X, "Heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Hon. President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter. Waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well. Our prayers and best wishes are with Hon.President Raisi and the entire Iranian nation."

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident.

The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.