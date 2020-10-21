Maryam Nawaz will be arrested soon: Faisal Vawda
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be arrested soon.
In a recent statement, Faisal Vawda said the opposition is trying to escape the accountability process by creating sensationalism in the country.
He said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had started targeting the national institutes from London aiming to create a clash among the people and the national institutions.
He said that the incumbent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will prefer to scarify the government 100 times but no NRO will be given to the opposition in any case.
Faisal said that Maryam Nawaz is repeatedly saying and challenging the state to arrest her, Maryam Nawaz will also be arrested soon.
- 226 Pakistani doctors, paramedic staffs depart for employment in ...01:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- China welcomes Pakistan's decision to lift ban on TikTok01:47 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan motorway gang-rape suspects identified by victim at Lahore ...01:04 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
-
- Sonya Hussain starts her own YouTube channel12:28 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Camila Cabello inspired every song Shawn Mendes ever wrote11:17 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tie the knot10:23 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- At least five killed, 20 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan ...10:27 AM | 21 Oct, 2020
- India bars Zimbabwe head coach from travelling to Pakistan03:08 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran Khan enjoyed PDM’s rallies, says Faisal Javed01:12 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
- SC commission to look after Bahria Town funds11:27 AM | 20 Oct, 2020