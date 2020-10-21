Sonya Hussain starts her own YouTube channel

Not long ago, it was admirable if a celebrity was considered a multi-hyphenate. They were labelled as hard working and talented stars. Now, it's pretty much expected for celebrities to be juggling multiple projects and a handful of side hustles.

There's nothing extraordinary when you see models turn into actresses, singers joining the acting field or actor-singer-fashion designers. What is more exciting is celebrities branching out beyond the traditional jobs of singing, acting and modelling and adding YouTube to their resumes.

After Feroze Khan, Saba Qamar and Junaid Khan, actor Sonya Hussain has also launched her own YoutTube channel.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida’ actor shared some details about her content and what it will include.

“I thought there should be a way to connect with your audiences directly, tell them what actually goes on behind-the-scenes," Hussyn captioned her post.

"You know I used to think sometimes, that the nature of our work is so serious but in front of the camera, it's a different character and different personality altogether."

"There should be a platform through which we can connect with you all. So finally Sonya Hussyn has a YouTube channel and its great news!" she said.

In her first video, Sonya opens up about the reasons for choosing the drama serial ‘Saraab’ and also gives an insight about what goes on behind the camera.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!