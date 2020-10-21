Pakistan records 19 deaths, 660 new Covid-19 cases
12:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2020
Pakistan records 19 deaths, 660 new Covid-19 cases
LAHORE - Pakistan has reported 19 deaths and 660 new cases of novel Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, 26,670 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours time and now there were 9, 378 active cases.

308,674 patients have recovered from the virus infection.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

So far, 142,348 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 101,936 in Punjab, 38,779 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,309 in Islamabad, 15,717 in Balochistan, 3,564 in Azad Kashmir and 4,091 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

As many as 559 patients were said to be in critical condition.

