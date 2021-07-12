PM Imran to visit Lahore today to inaugurate development projects
12:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to visit Lahore today to inaugurate development projects
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to pay a day-long visit to the provincial capital today where he will inaugurate a number of development projects.

Reports quoting officials said the premier will hold a one-on-one meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the country's most populous province.

Buzdar will brief Khan on the steps taken by the provincial government to tackle to deadly Covid-19 third wave. PM will also get a briefing on ongoing development projects across the province.

Besides meeting the top provincial authorities, PM will also perform ground-breaking of several development projects in Lahore.

Earlier, PM in his previous visit to the metropolis inaugurated a housing project in Raiwind, along with other mega projects.

