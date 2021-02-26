PM Imran breaks ground for Central Business District in Lahore

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday performed groundbreaking for the Central Business District in Punjab capital city.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the premier said this project will serve as a business hub that will help in wealth generation.

Imran Khan was confident that this project will help generate six thousand billion rupees. In the first phase, he said the project will generate 1,300 billion rupees and the federal government will get 250 billion rupees in taxes.

"The first phase [of the Central Business District] project, the federal government will earn Rs250bn from taxes," he said.

#LahoreBusinessDistrct will provide ease to business and plan activities per the market requirements. pic.twitter.com/SBp99Dcvq4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2021

The prime minister said when the Walton airport is de-notified as per the project's plan, tall buildings can be constructed in Gulberg and Ferozepur Road.

Khan stressed that wealth generation projects are important to strengthen the economy enabling it to return the loans.

He regretted that the economy was mismanaged in the previous two governments. "We inherited difficult economic situation."

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the current account surplus remained surplus during the first six months of current fiscal year. "Our textile exports are also witnessing increase and new industries are being set up in the country," he added.

Referring to Naya Pakistan Housing Project, the Prime Minister said this will provide affordable houses to the salaried class and the labourers.

He also promised that not a single tree would be cut to make way for the project.