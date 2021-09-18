Sindh announces public holiday on Sept 22 to mark Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

KARACHI – The provincial government in Sindh has announced a holiday on September 22 to mark the Urs of famous Sindhi Sufi mystic and saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, and corporations will remain closed on September 22 (Wednesday).

Sindh government has issued a notification of a public holiday on September 22 Wednesday on the occasion of Shah Abdul Latif's Urs. pic.twitter.com/Ytk1W2mvnl — Khateeb Ahmed (@khateebahmed64) September 18, 2021

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days

Meanwhile, the three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.

On Wednesday, the Sindh government relaxed Covid restriction in the province, including allowing shrines to open at the discretion of the divisional district administration concerned.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Home Department, the new guidelines will be effective from September 16 (Thursday) to September 30.