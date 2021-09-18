Sindh announces public holiday on Sept 22 to mark Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai
Web Desk
02:33 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Sindh announces public holiday on Sept 22 to mark Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai
Share

KARACHI – The provincial government in Sindh has announced a holiday on September 22 to mark the Urs of famous Sindhi Sufi mystic and saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh administrative department, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, and corporations will remain closed on September 22 (Wednesday).

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days

Meanwhile, the three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.

Federal Government declares Public Holidays for ... 12:20 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Federal government on Friday issued a notification of the public and optional holidays in ...

On Wednesday, the Sindh government relaxed Covid restriction in the province, including allowing shrines to open at the discretion of the divisional district administration concerned.

According to a notification issued by the provincial Home Department, the new guidelines will be effective from September 16 (Thursday) to September 30.

Sindh extends business hours as Covid-related ... 02:20 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced resuming indoor dining while markets in the country’s ...

More From This Category
Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for an ...
03:18 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Watch: PIA flight receives water cannon salute in ...
01:49 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Australia’s tour of Pakistan after 23 years in ...
01:04 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Karachi man arrested for raping, abducting  ...
12:16 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
PIA to operate chartered flights to UK after ...
11:48 AM | 18 Sep, 2021
New Zealand set to depart today after abandoning ...
11:04 AM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ahsan Khan proud to become goodwill ambassador for child rights
06:09 PM | 17 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr