Federal Government declares Public Holidays for 2021
Web Desk
12:20 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal government on Friday issued a notification of the public and optional holidays in Pakistan for the year 2021.

As per the notification, these holidays include Kashmir Day (February 5), Pakistan Day (March 23), Labour Day (May 1), Eid ul Fitr [three days from 1st Shawal], Eid ul Azha [three days from 10th Zilhaj], Independence Day [14 August], Ashura [9th and 10th Moharram] and Eid Milad un Nabi [12th Rabiul Awal].

Non-compulsory holidays for Muslims additionally included closure on Chehlum, Giyarvee Shareef, and Shab-e-Barat.

The optional holidays were also announced - pertaining to the religious minorities, mostly on their festive and holy days including Christmas, New Year Day, Good Friday, Easter, Nowruz, Diwali, and others.

